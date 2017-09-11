Tomi Lahren: Final Thoughts on Sunday Kneeling by NFL Players

Gregg Jarrett criticized Hillary Clinton for statement she made during her press rounds promoting her new book.

Clinton blamed at least 20 entities for her loss in November but not herself, he said.

"Psychiatrists have a term for what she does," he said. "Projection."

Jarrett said Clinton is "utterly incapable of accepting personal responsibility."

Clinton "views herself as a chronic victim," he said, adding that all of her scandals are "self-created."

"She can't acknowledge a truth and she never will," he said of Clinton failing to reflect on her strength as a candidate and campaigner, as well as that of her opponent.

