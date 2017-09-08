It Sounded Like an 'Alien Ship': Journalist Rides Out Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas

The trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, kicked off this week but the mainstream media didn't pay much attention.

It's the first time a sitting United States senator has faced a federal bribery trial in 36 years, but CBS, ABC and NBC News did not devote any time to the trial in their Thursday night newscasts.

Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted this morning on "Fox & Friends," saying it shows that the media is only interested in "truth and justice" for one side.

She emphasized that the charges against Menendez were brought during the Obama administration.

"This is public corruption. Let's clean the swamp," said Pirro.

Menendez is accused of accepting more than $700,000 in campaign-related cash and thousands of dollars in free hotel rooms and air travel from a longtime friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

Pirro pointed out that Melgen, who is charged with 11 counts, was the top recipient of Medicare funds.

Many noticed this week that a long New York Times piece on the trial originally failed to note that Menendez is a Democrat.

