Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters sat for the national anthem at Thursday night's NFL opener at New England.

The latest protest comes ahead of the NFL's opening Sunday during which many more players are expected to protest the national anthem.

What you might see is a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, but Marcus Peters took a seat during the anthem because he has the heart of Oakland. pic.twitter.com/UOUSCRldDk — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 8, 2017

Peters' protest comes days after Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett - who has also sat for the anthem - accused Las Vegas police of unfairly targeting him because of his race.

Vegas police have pushed back on the accusation, saying officers chased down Bennett because he ran from an active shooting scene.

On "Fox & Friends" today, former NFL player Burgess Owens weighed in on the continuing anthem protests.

Owens said he doesn't respect the NFL leadership, accusing them of "taking a knee on our country by letting these guys run rampant ... with their anti-American sentiment."

The Chiefs scored an upset victory 42-27 over the Super Bowl champions.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is expected to sit during the anthem this Sunday, along with Bennett and Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles.

