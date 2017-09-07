Tucker Carlson slammed Google's apparent censorship of content not politically agreeable to them company.

"Google seems to be letting politics dictate who is allowed to make money from their platform," Tucker said on his show Thursday.

Talk show host Dave Rubin claimed YouTube financially censored his videos when the platform "demonetized" them.

"It appears at least that there's some pretty shady stuff going on," the host of "The Rubin Report" told Tucker.

The mammoth video platform put out a statement claiming that 90 percent of Rubin's videos were monetized and those that weren't contained adult topics, which are objectionable to some advertisers.

Rubin disputed this, saying that episodes of his "Larry King-esque" show with no sensitive content were demonetized.

"Unfortunately the lack of transparency there, it took me about two years to get on the phone with them," Rubin said. "I finally did about two weeks ago and didn't really get any answers."

"It sounds ominous," Tucker said. "Somebody needs to keep track of what Google is doing."

