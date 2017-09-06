Planned Parenthood triggered eye-rolls among some when the abortion giant defended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by stating they believe every person has a right to live.

"Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation," CEO Cecile Richards said in a fundraising email Tuesday.

"Apparently the batteries in Planned Parenthood's irony detectors failed," Tucker Carlson said on his show.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday that the administration will phase out the Obama-era executive order, which has been criticized as unconstitutional.

Congress has six months to come up with a legislative solution to protect the 800,000 "Dreamers" who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Richards charged that the program's scrapping was an attack on those protected under it, including "members of the Planned Parenthood community.”

“I’m infuriated,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken. But I’m sure about one thing: Planned Parenthood stands with DREAMers, the young people in this community who are the future of this country.”

