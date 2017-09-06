WATCH: Rahm Emanuel 'Bans' Trump from Chicago After DACA Decision

'It's a Political Decision': Obama Blasts WH Over Ending of DACA

The New York Times on Monday night published a lengthy story about Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-N.J.) corruption trial, but they neglected to mention his Democratic Party affiliation.

The story, titled "Menendez Trial Set to Begin With Tensions High and Washington Watching," referred to Menendez as "Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey," "Mr. Menendez, a senior senator," "Mr. Menendez" and "the senator," but it did not include the word "Democrat."

After taking extensive criticism on social media, the Times updated the online version of the story to include Menendez's party affiliation in the fourth paragraph.

The author of the story, Nick Corasaniti, tweeted that the omission in the original story was “just an oversight on my part after drafts.”

Thanks Evan. Not odd, just an oversight on my part after drafts. Adding back now. — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) September 5, 2017

De Blasio: 'Profoundly Racist' Trump 'Living Out a Tabloid Approach' to the WH

Limbaugh on DACA: Trump Following Through on Top Campaign Promise

On "Fox & Friends," Bre Payton, staff writer at The Federalist, said the mainstream media is largely ignoring the Menendez trial because of their "fundamental bias."

She said that since August 1, MSNBC has only covered the story three times, while CNN has only covered it once.

She argued that if a Republican congressman faced corruption, fraud and bribery charges, the media would be all over it.

"They are quite literally not covering this story. And when they are, they are literally not mentioning the fact that [Menendez] is a Democrat," Payton said. "I think it really just shows and underscores the fundamental bias."

Menendez is accused of using his Senate seat to help the financial interests of a friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, who allegedly returned the favor with almost a million dollars in gifts and campaign contributions. He has pleaded not guilty.

'Take It Up With Your Legislator': Tucker Slams Critics of Trump's DACA Move

Gutfeld on the Pettiness of 'Morning Joe': 'Mocking a Photo-Op is All They've Got'