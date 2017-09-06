WATCH: Rahm Emanuel 'Bans' Trump from Chicago After DACA Decision

Climate scientist Roy Spencer is calling out Al Gore for the "false claims" and "erroneous information" in the former vice president's new movie, "An Inconvenient Sequel."

The film, which is a sequel to Gore's Academy Award-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” warns of the threat of climate change and the need to invest in renewable energy.

Spencer, author of "An Inconvenient Deception," said Gore likes to show phenomena that occur in nature naturally and then blame them on mankind.

"For instance, melting on the Greenland ice sheet. That happens every summer, but he makes it sound like it's due to us," Spencer said. "Rising sea level in Miami Beach. That is partly natural and it's partly because Miami Beach was built on reclaimed swampland, which is sinking just as fast as sea level has been rising for the last 150 years."

He added that there's no evidence to back up Gore's claim that we're experiencing increasingly more severe weather.

As for Gore claiming his prediction about the 9/11 Memorial being underwater came true, Spencer pointed out that occurred during Superstorm Sandy and had nothing to do with rising sea levels.

"It wasn't due to sea level rise, which is what he claimed would flood southern Manhattan in the coming years," he said.

Spencer acknowledged that the carbon dioxide humans are putting into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels is contributing to rising temperatures, but not nearly as much as Gore claims.

"In any event, it's not rising nearly as fast as the climate models say it should be rising. And those climate models are what are being used to dictate our future energy policy," Spencer said.

