NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris says national anthem protests would not have been tolerated in his day.

In an interview with Mediate, Harris was asked about NFL players refusing to stand for the national anthem, a demonstration that was started last season by Colin Kaepernick to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

During the 2017 NFL preseason, other players like the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett and the Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch had similar protests of their own.

A recent protest by a group of Cleveland Browns players caused a backlash with local police and EMS workers, who said they would not participate in an upcoming pregame flag ceremony.

Harris said that America certainly has social issues that must be dealt with, but Kaepernick and other players should find a different platform for their protests.

“If someone has a certain stance that they want to take, that’s fine,” Harris said. “When he puts on that suit, when he steps out on that field, now it’s more than just him. It's his teammates, it's the NFL, and it's the fans."

Harris went on to say that the team must come first, and coaches and teammates in his day would have confronted Kaepernick over his protest.

“We had two of the meanest guys in football, who I think would’ve dealt with it that way, and that would’ve been Joe Greene and Jack Lambert," Harris said.

Another NFL legend, Jim Brown, recently said he wants to support Kaepernick, but he cannot stand behind disrespecting the American flag and national anthem.

Kaepernick remains a free agent, which has led to accusations of blackballing and calls for an NFL boycott.

