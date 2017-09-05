Tucker Rips DACA Supporters: 'Do We Owe Citizenship to Any Foreigner Under 18?'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) criticized President Trump, calling him a "profoundly racist" person who is intentionally divisive as leader of the free world.

In an interview with New York Magazine at the mayoral "Gracie Mansion" in Yorkville, Manhattan, de Blasio said Trump is "divisive and base and living out a tabloid approach in a professional setting."

De Blasio, who made the remarks prior to Trump's formal decision to end the DACA program, said the city is hoping to no longer keep paperwork from applications to its "ID-NYC" program.

I look forward to working w/ D's + R's in Congress to address immigration reform in a way that puts hardworking citizens of our country 1st. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

The program offers city residents of any status an identification card, and the decision will come pending an ongoing court case.

De Blasio said that after meeting with Trump once during the campaign, he thought the Republican's raucous public persona was a "horrible charade" that would subside if he got elected.

"Literally, it took only weeks to see the Steve Bannon influence [and] the real Donald Trump... who is obviously profoundly racist," he said. "That was the real person. A hateful, negative person."

De Blasio criticized Trump's late father, developer Frederick Trump, for instilling "racist practices" in the future president as a child.

"His dad engaged in racist practices and taught his son at his knee," de Blasio said, apparently referring to a 1927 police report that listed a Fred Trump from Jamaica, Queens as being arrested at a riot between an Italian fascist group and the KKK.

The New York Magazine reporter, Chris Smith, asked de Blasio whether the stereotypical New York attitude or arrogance helped produce the bombastic presidential figure Trump later became.

"I think Trump is much more than a New Yorker. Trump is a spoiled brat. He has lived a privileged life," de Blasio said.

He blamed the "tabloid culture" of New York newspapers for "vilifying the word 'liberal'" and empowering Trump to "riff off them."

De Blasio said that, looking ahead, he sees Senators Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the future of the Democratic Party.

