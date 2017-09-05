WATCH: Rahm Emanuel 'Bans' Trump from Chicago After DACA Decision

Tucker Carlson debated President Trump's DACA decision with a Texas Democrat whose district straddles part of the Mexican border.

Carlson asked Cuellar why he supported the DACA program.

Cuellar said that illegal immigration must be controlled, but that America has to take care of the many patriotic young people who are recipients of DACA protections.

Carlson asked whether that meant the United States must always allow young illegal immigrants to stay in the country.

"If I stay there long enough, the laws are waived and I get government benefits," he continued.

"What's the [new legal] standard?" he asked.

