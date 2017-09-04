'Wrong, Immoral and Insulting': Top Dem Rips Trump DACA Move on Labor Day

Pete Hegseth said Monday that President Trump should absolutely shut down the federal government if Congress fails to include funding for the Mexican border wall in its must-pass spending package this month.

Hegseth said the wall was Trump's marquee campaign promise and that he should not bow to "obstructionists" in the moderate wing of the GOP and within rank-and-file Democrats.

"You've got to build that wall," he said. "It's so central to why he ran and who he is and why his supporters love him."

"Shut the government down. Shut it down if you can't get the central campaign promise done," Hegseth said.

Trish Regan said that President Reagan shut down the federal government "more than anyone," and despite the warnings, later saw a three percent growth in the economy thereafter.

