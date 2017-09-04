CLE Police Union: Officers Won't Take Part in Browns Games After Players Kneel for Anthem

"Fox & Friends" host Clayton Morris announced Monday that he will be leaving the morning program to pursue new endeavors.

"I've decided that after 18 years in broadcast television... that today will be my last day in TV," Morris said.

Prior to his decade on "Fox & Friends," Morris was a host on his home state's "Good Day Philadelphia" on FOX-29.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan graduated from Wilson High School near Sinking Spring, Pa.

To surprise him on his last day, Abby Huntsman, Pete Hegseth and Adam Klotz aired Morris' most memorable moments on- and off- the curvy couch.

In the montage, Morris danced the polka on the plaza in Lederhosen, took part in target practice with paintball guns, made for a doting barbecuer, and even attempted successfully to celebrate "Hug a Newsman Day" with folks on the street.

Regis Philbin once joked with Morris that he gave the longtime "Regis & Kathie Lee" host some competition for his world-record of "Most Hours On-Camera."

During his time on "Fox & Friends," Morris held several memorable interviews, like with actor and veterans advocate Gary Sinise, rocker Steven Tyler and actor William Shatner.

Morris said afterward that he would be pursuing a new calling in "empowering people" and helping others build wealth through passive income.

"I don't think you'll ever see me on television again," Morris said, adding that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Morris and his wife have three young children.

Watch more above, and share your well-wishes for Clayton in the comments below!

