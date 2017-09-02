Dan Bongino said he would be glad to see an end to the "illegal" Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

President Trump is under pressure from Democrats and some Republicans to keep the "Dreamers" program, which allows children brought here illegally by their parents to stay in the United States.

During his campaign Trump promised to end the program but called the children in it "incredible kids." White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the decision was "weighing on" the president.

"We love the Dreamers," the president said Friday. "We think the Dreamers are terrific."

"There is absolutely no reason why we should be creating a special carve out to the rule of law for a group of people," Bongino told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday. "DACA was an unfair program."

Former president Obama acknowledged he did not have the authority to suspend deportations. Instead he made Dreamers a low priority for immigration, so that they are only deported if they commit multiple crimes.

Bongino also remarked that it is hypocritical of Congress to demand "immediate action" to protect the Dreamer children when lawmakers are dragging their feet on other necessities like taxes and health care.

"When American citizens are impacted by the devastating effects of ObamaCare we have a major storm [in Congress]," the former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer said.

"Spare me, liberals, please, the lectures on compassion," he continued. "We are the most compassionate country on earth. ...We support them, we do not let them fail, and we give them every avenue to succeed."

"Any Republican who votes for this, to institute DACA legislatively, good luck in the primary on that one."

