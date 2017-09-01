Tucker: CNN Silent After Commentator 'Incited Rage' at Antifa Rally

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted an apology after writing on his politically-charged Twitter feed that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a "motherf****r."

On Saturday, DeVos tweeted well-wishes to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and promised that her department "stands ready to assist impacted schools."

Olbermann, 58, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, responded on Twitter by saying that Harvey will "do less damage to schools than you are, motherf****r."

Our prayers are with all those in the path of #HurricaneHarvey. @usedgov stands ready to assist impacted schools. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) August 26, 2017

The hurricane is going to do less damage to schools than you are, Motherfucker https://t.co/D71GP8Qnw0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 26, 2017

A few days later, Olbermann issued an apology "without reservation," in a tweet promoting his new book, "Trump is F*cking Crazy."

I apologize without reservation to @BetsyDeVosED for the gutter language. I'll reserve it for people who truly deserve it. pic.twitter.com/M83BFBQ2Uy — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 28, 2017

Hot Air reported Olbermann was likely pressured into the apology by his superiors at GQ Magazine, where he hosts a near-daily video segment called "The Resistance."

"Resistance" videos are often composed of sharp criticisms of President Trump.

They have recently included monologues on whether Trump would pardon 23 people to try to save himself in the Mueller probe, and how former adviser Roger Stone allegedly believes a Trump impeachment would lead to another Civil War.

Hot Air said USA Today journalist David Mastio noticed that little hay had been made of Olbermann's initial tweet for several days.

Mastio inquired with GQ's public relations department about the tweet, but heard nothing back.

He then tweeted openly to GQ's parent company, Conde Nast, asking them to respond to the former sportscaster.

.@CondeNast I was wondering if this is the high quality content you are renowned for https://t.co/NFXK5mipnw — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) August 28, 2017

That, Mastio said, precipitated Olbermann's apology.

