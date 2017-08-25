Maxine Waters Warns Trump at Awards Show: 'We Will Resist and Impeach You!'

The NAACP is threatening a boycott of the NFL because free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Kaepernick attracted national attention last season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers when he refused to stand for national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The NAACP alleges Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL, and they're requesting a meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the NAACP Atlanta chapter, told Tucker Carlson that if Goodell declines to meet with them, then they will take "appropriate actions."

Griggs pointed out that Kaepernick is the 17th best NFL quarterback according to his quarterback rating, yet he can't find a job in a league that employs approximately 90 quarterbacks.

"The fact that only 16 other quarterbacks have a higher quarterback rating than Colin Kaepernick speaks a lot to what's going on with the NFL and why we believe this is an issue of race," Griggs said.

Tucker pointed out that the NFL is made up of 70 percent black players, and Kaepernick just signed a contract for $126 million in 2014 - which he collected $39 million of before he opted out of the deal earlier this year.

"Just on the basis on those facts alone, it's hard to see how Colin Kaepernick, at 29, is a victim of racism," Tucker said.

He noted that more than 70 percent of black children were born out of wedlock this year, yet the NAACP is focusing on a 29-year-old multi-millionaire getting another shot in the NFL.

"There are a lot of people who might need your help," Tucker said. "How is Kaepernick one of them?"

Watch the debate above.

