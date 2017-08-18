CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer raised some eyebrows Thursday when he compared the ISIS terror attack in Barcelona to last week's attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The host predicted there would be questions about whether the Barcelona attack was "at all, a copycat version" of what happened in Virginia.

"They used the same killing device," Blitzer noted, since both attacks involved a vehicle being used to hit innocent people.

Missouri Dem's Deleted Facebook Post: 'I Hope Trump Is Assassinated!'

Romney Slams Trump for His Charlottesville Response, Calls for Apology

WHAT?! "CNN: There Will Be Questions About Whether Barcelona Attack Was 'Copycat' of Charlottesville" https://t.co/Yp0J6zN61m — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 17, 2017

Stuart Varney said the comment was "outrageous" and was an attempt to associate President Trump with the terrorist attack.

"Wolf Blitzer is a good man, but he shouldn't have done that," he said.

Tammy Bruce agreed, pointing out that others on CNN picked up on the talking point and the coverage should concern Americans.

"There's a pathological fixation. Every single thing they see over there they interpret through the lens of hating Trump," said the radio host and Fox News contributor.

She said the idea is to make Americans "infer" that Trump is responsible for what happened in Charlottesville and now can also be linked to the Spain attack, which left 14 dead and dozens injured.

Bruce made the point that Fox Business covers world events through the lens of business and markets, but many in the media are now covering every event with a tainted anti-Trump view.

"It's not like a mistake or he meant well. This is a deliberate attempt to associate the president with this [attack]. They know what they're doing and that makes it even more appalling," she concluded.

Watch their discussion above.

CNN's Angela Rye Calls for Washington, Jefferson Monuments to Come Down

'Art of the Deal' Ghostwriter Says Trump Will Resign: 'The Last Days of Nixon'

Watters: If Terror Cells Come Through Mexico, Dems Would Vote to Fund Wall