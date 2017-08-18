Watters: If Terror Cells Come Through Mexico, Dems Would Vote to Fund Wall

Graphic Video Shows Aftermath of Barcelona Vehicle Terror Attack

The ghostwriter of "The Art of the Deal" thinks President Donald Trump will resign before the end of the year.

Tony Schwartz, who spent 18 months working with Trump on the best-selling book, believes the president will step down and "declare victory" before special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress “leave him no choice.”

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Krauthammer: Steve Bannon Got 'Scaramuccied'

MO Dem Posts, Deletes Call for Trump's 'Assassination'

On CNN's "Anderson Cooper: 360," Schwartz said the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, in addition to the president's much-criticized response to the violence in Charlottesville and his tough rhetoric on North Korea, will force him to "figure out a way to resign."

"I think the snowball is beginning to gather momentum as it comes down the mountain,” Schwartz said. “It reminds me a lot of Watergate and the last days of Nixon. When the tide turns, it really turns, and that’s what happened here."

He argued that Trump is self-destructive and has put himself in a no-win position, and he wants to find a way out while saving face.

"He's going to blame it on the Democrats. He’s going to actually blame it on the Republicans," Schwartz said. "He’s going to blame it on anybody he can, and he’s going to say that he did everything he could to save America.”

Watch the interview above.

'Resign!': Al Gore Suggests Trump Should Step Aside

Tucker Blasts Monument Critics Now Attacking Founders