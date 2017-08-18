'I Knew The Original Nazis': Arnold Tells Trump to Fully Reject White Supremacists

Two women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexually assaulting them said it is time for his South Dakota statue to be destroyed.

In the wake of factions calling for the destruction of Confederate statues following violence in Charlottesville, Va., accusers Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones see Clinton as just as oppressive.

Broaddrick, 74, told the American Mirror that Clinton's statue in Rapid City is a symbol of an "abhorrent and morally deficient" president.

She said Clinton raped her inside a Little Rock, Ark. hotel in 1978.

"I would like to personally use a sledgehammer on it, with the help of Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones," she said of the statue. "Bill Clinton is abhorrent and morally deficient to say the least."

She said left-wing groups that often stand up for women's rights continue to ignore her allegations against the Democrat.

Jones, 50, said on Facebook that she is "100 percent offended" by the statue of the man she said abused her while he was governor of Arkansas.

In 1994, Jones sued Clinton, who settled for an estimated $850,000.

"Taylor Swift was only grabbed on the [expletive]. That's so wrong. But, not near as offensive as the governor groping you and showing you his little crooked [groin] and asking for sexual favors," she said.

