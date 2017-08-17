Ouch!

A ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park was just a bit outside, nailing an unwitting photographer right in the groin Wednesday night.

Boston Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre, a bone cancer survivor, air-mailed the throw during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1967 A.L. pennant-winning team.

The clip quickly went viral...

 

The photographer, Tony Capobianco‏, was OK, laughing it off on Twitter and sharing a great photo of the incoming baseball.

The team also honored The Jimmy Fund, where Leandre was treated, in the pregame festivities. The first-place Sox went on to a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over the Cardinals. 

