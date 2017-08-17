Duffy: My Constituents Are 'Absolutely' Still Behind President Trump

A Missouri state senator posted a Facebook reply calling for the assassination of President Trump, then later deleted it, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The paper published what appeared to be a screenshot of a Facebook discussion between Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D) of Saint Louis County and another user.

The other user, Christopher Gagne, wrote that his cousin is on the presidential Secret Service detail, saying that he is upset his six-year contract includes two years with "idiot" Trump.

A Missouri State Senator from St. Louis has now called for the assassination of @realDonaldTrump. Keep it classy @MariaChappelleN. pic.twitter.com/JTrkxk4Pkz — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017

"He did his first four with Obama and has two to go... I truly believe this will happen sooner, not later," Gagne wrote.

Gagne then said he expects a visit from the Secret Service after the remark, to which Chapelle-Nadal responded, "No. I will. I hope Trump is assassinated."

Chappelle-Nadal admitted to posting the wish, but said she "didn't mean" it.

Kristina Schmidt, the Special Agent-In-Charge of the St. Louis branch of the USSS said her office is "looking into this" to "determine intent" and whether any laws were broken by Chappelle-Nadal.

