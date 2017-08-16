WATCH: Watters, Williams Spar Over Trump's Response to Charlottesville

'I Guess It Depends on What is Hateful': Tucker Debates Writer on 'Hate Speech'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore compared supporters of President Trump to a person who enables a rapist.

Responding to President Trump's fiery press conference on Charlottesville, Moore likened those who still support Trump - despite his recent statements - to an accomplice in a rape.

'Hearkens Back to Nazi Germany': Palin Rips Iceland's Down Syndrome Abortion Policy

'We Will Be Relentless': DOJ Announces Arrests Targeting MS-13 Ohio Clique

"If you hold down the woman while the rapist is raping her, and you didn't rape her, are you a rapist?" Moore asked CNN's Don Lemon. "Let's cut the BS and start speaking honestly."

Lemon noted that Moore's comparison may be "uncomfortable" for some.

"Yeah, it's uncomfortable, isn't it?" he responded, adding that Trump is "absolutely a racist ... and knows exactly what he's doing."

Moore emphasized that almost two-thirds of white men and a majority of white women voted for Trump. Moore highlighted a statement from former KKK leader David Duke, who said white America put Trump in office.

"Mr. Duke, you've got that right on. He was elected by white America," said Moore.

Earlier in the night, Moore led some of his Broadway show audience members to a protest near Trump Tower.

WATCH: Michael Moore bussed the audience of his Broadway show including @MarkRuffalo to Trump Tower to protest. pic.twitter.com/XLR1O36Rto — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 16, 2017

Trump earned widespread criticism on Tuesday when he condemned violent "alt-left" protesters who rallied against white nationalists in Charlottesville.

The president said there were some "fine people" who showed up to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Tucker on Fate of Slaveholders Washington, Jefferson: 'If That's the Standard, Nobody is Safe'

'Unlike You, I Like to Know the Facts First': Trump Scuffles With Reporters Over Charlottesville