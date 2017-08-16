If you received a robocall about winning a "free cruise," you might be eligible to receive a payment of up to $900.

According to a class-action settlement, Resort Marketing Group made the calls from 2009 to 2014 without permission, offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise lines.

Those who received the calls could be in line for $300 per call up to $900, the settlement stipulates.

The companies were accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

A judge reportedly granted preliminary approval of the settlement last month, ruling the companies must provide between $7 million and $12.5 million to pay out claims.

For more information on eligibility and the class-action settlement, go here to see if your phone number was in the company's database.

