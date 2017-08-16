More Democrats are calling for a fresh start and abandoning Democratic congressional leadership, especially House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and other top Democrats held a presser in Los Angeles Wednesday touting their new campaign agenda featuring the slogan, "a better deal."

However, several House Democrats have called for the minority leader to step down following Democrats' losing streak of four special elections.

'Almost All Racists Are Republicans': Sen. Gardner Met With Anger at Town Hall

'We Will Be Relentless': DOJ Announces Arrests Targeting MS-13 Ohio Clique

"President Putin probably has a better approval rating in Georgia than Nancy Pelosi," quipped Democratic Georgia congressional candidate David Kim.

For her part, Pelosi has shown no desire to step down from her powerful position, calling herself a "master legislator" and opining, "I think I'm worth the trouble."

Democrats must "start winning with leadership that the American people can trust - not the old, tired Democratic partisan leadership," stated Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

"We are overdue for a new generation of leadership," said Kenneth Harbaugh, a, Ohio Democrat running for Congress. "We have a remarkable opportunity in front of us, and it's going to take new thinking and new leadership to capitalize on it."

RNC Chair: No Place For KKK, Neo-Nazis in GOP

Michael Moore Likens Trump Supporters to Enablers of Rapists