The American flag outside a Massachusetts mom-and-pop shop was torched earlier this week.

An off-duty police officer noticed the flag on fire outside Minuteman Repair in Arlington Tuesday morning.

The small repair shop has been open more than 40 years in the town outside of Boston. Owners Beth and Eddie Gilbert quickly replaced the flag, since there's a flag shop nearby.

The owner of that store donated a new flag and pole.

The Gilberts said they don't know why their store would have been targeted other than by someone wishing to make a political point.

The suspect has not been found.

Watch more below from FOX Boston.

