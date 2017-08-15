'It Was a Moral Disgrace': Krauthammer Spars with Ingraham Over Trump, Charlottesville

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) criticized a CBS News report revealing Iceland's practice of aborting babies suspected to have Down Syndrome.

Palin, whose son Trig was born with Down Syndrome in 2008, said the practice is abhorrent.

"To try to snuff out a life, in the name of building a perfect race... hearkens back to Nazi Germany," she said.

Helga Sol Olafsdottir of Landspitali University Hospital in Reykjavik said she "doesn't see abortion as a murder."

"We see it as a thing we ended [to] prevent suffering," Olafsdottir said.

Another hospital worker, Hulda Hjartardottir, said babies with Down Syndrome are still being born, albeit because "we didn't find them when we screened."

Palin said she couldn't watch the entire report without her "heart breaking."

"This intolerance for people who may not look like you... [is] wrong [and] evil," Palin said.

She said that when Trig was born, she too was fearful of his possible syndrome, but that she immediately looked to God and found purpose in Trig's life.

"Life matters and love matters and who are we without love and acceptance?" she asked.

