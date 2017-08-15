Local Artist Unveils 'Trump Rat' Ahead of POTUS' Return to NY

The Google software engineer who was fired earlier this month for writing a memo assessing the political climate at the tech giant joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the company's "political biases."

James Damore published the 10-page memo on an internal company site, claiming that Google's “left bias” has created a “politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence.”

He also argued that women are underrepresented in the tech field because of biological differences between males and females, as opposed to discrimination.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Damore was terminated because the memo violates the company’s code of conduct and advances "harmful gender stereotypes.”

Damore told Tucker that no one at Google actually refuted any of the points he made in the memo, instead calling him names and claiming he was engaging in "pseudoscience."

"They really just called me and said, 'You've been terminated for perpetuating gender stereotypes,'" Damore said. "And when I asked for more details, they wouldn't give me any."

He noted that he predicted in the memo that voicing his opinions on the gender gap and "Google's ideological echo chamber" could result in significant criticism.

"There are certain dogmas you really can't dissent against at Google," said Damore, adding that he never thought he would be fired for what he viewed as "trying to improve Google."

"They don't sound rational," Carlson said. "If you have a company as big as Google is and as powerful as Google is acting in a way that's this irrational in public, what does it say about the way they conduct business in private? Should the rest of us be worried, considering that so much of how we see the world is filtered through Google?"

Carlson said Google has always presented itself as reasonable and "data-driven," but yet in this situation made a decision based on "emotional outrage."

Watch the full interview above.

