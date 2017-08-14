Trump on Charlottesville: We Have to Respect and Ideally Love Each Other

David Webb: White Nationalists and Radical Leftists Both Attacking Trump

A Newsweek piece published last week attacked First Lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump for wearing high heels.

In the piece, which was titled "Melania, Ivanka, and Ivana Trump Wear High Heels, a Symbol of Everything That Is Beautiful and Horrifying About Them," author Nina Burleigh wrote that high heels are out of fashion, but the Trump women still wear them.

She said that's because the they are primarily concerned with appearing attractive to men, not wearing comfortable footwear.

“Historically, the Trumpian women’s shoe of choice was invented not for women but for aristocratic men, men who would never have to work, and who didn’t have to walk much but were carried in litters or carriages,” Burleigh wrote. “Paintings of Louis XIV, the Sun King, show him sporting red-soled heels, posing with one foot forward and pointed out— much like Ivana and Ivanka Trump in countless photographs over the years.”

Dershowitz: Trump Has 'More Credibility' Than Obama With North Korea

Diamond and Silk: We Don't Like White Nationalists or Antifa

Likewise, a recent piece in Forbes said that Melania Trump is fashionable, but she's unlikely to become a fashion icon like Michelle Obama.

"Becoming an icon is about more than just a pretty face and an international platform," author Rachelle Bergstein wrote, arguing that the current first lady sticks to a "classic style" while the former first lady "captured the zeitgeist in fashion."

"Trump is gorgeous like an actress at the Oscars, with a dash of Real Housewife thrown in. She’s polished, but she’s not inspiring," Bergstein wrote.

On "Fox & Friends," Steve Kurtz said the Trump women are "fair game" because of their association to President Trump.

"I think the general rule with first ladies is that they're off limits," Kurtz said. "They're not elected, they're not setting public policy. You just leave them alone."

He said that has apparently changed and the rules are being rewritten for the Trump presidency.

"If Michelle Obama and Melania switched clothes ... I think they would still like Michelle's clothes and call her a fashion icon," Kurtz said. "And they wouldn't really go for what Melania's wearing these days or anything. It doesn't really matter what."

Watch more above.

Herman Cain: John McCain Is the 'Biggest Bozo' in the Senate

Huckabee: White Nationalist Riots Are 'Evil, Sinful, Disgusting Behavior'

Scott Baio: If Rosie O'Donnell Likes Kim Jong Un She Should Move to North Korea