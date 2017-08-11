The New School, a university in New York City, has published a guide on avoiding microaggressions.

The university defines microaggressions as "brief and commonplace verbal, behavioral, or environmental indignities, whether intentional or not, that communicate a hostile, derogatory, or negative slight or insult toward a targeted group."

"Microaggression is powerful and insidious and can be as damaging as 'explicit' aggression," the guide reads.

One of the guidelines involves the size of classroom seats. Most are too small for many people, resulting in embarrassment, The New School says.

Other "hurtful experiences" include failing to ask for preferred gender pronouns and lack of gender studies and/or ethnic studies as majors. Choosing "conventionally thin and conventionally beautiful" leads in school plays is also discriminatory, the guide says.

Other microaggressions take place outside the classroom, such as sitting far away from a homeless person on a subway car or holding a Social Justice Committee meeting in a place wheelchairs can't get to.

“Little do we realize that experiencing oppression in this manner, even though seemingly small or ‘micro,’ is frustrating, fatiguing, and takes a toll on our mental and physical selves,” says the document, prescribing that those microaggressed “dedicate time to love on ourselves.”

