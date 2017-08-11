Limbaugh: 'Wimpism' Has Taken Over the Washington Establishment

University President Fighting the 'Snowflake Rebellion'

The city of Los Angeles wants to require contractors to reveal whether they have ever been involved with President Trump's border wall construction.

City lawmakers say residents have a right to know whether companies are working on the controversial agenda.

The city council voted on Tuesday to require companies working with the city to say whether they had worked on building, design, or sold materials for “any proposed border wall between Mexico and the United States of America.”

“We want to know if there are people who do business with the city of Los Angeles ... who wish to profit from building a wall that would divide us from our nearest and dearest neighbor Mexico,” said Councilman Gil Cedillo.

Tim Murphy, board president of CALBX, called the move "absurd" and said it sets a dangerous precedent for discrimination against companies.

"They're moving beyond the political theater and hyperbole that this issue generates," Murphy told "Fox & Friends." "They are creating, in fact, a political blacklist, threatening any company that would express an interest, not actually build, but express an interest in working on the border wall."

State Sen. Ricardo Lara wants to expand the move, preventing all of California from doing business with companies involved in the border wall.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, are threatening a government shutdown over border wall funding when the government must negotiate a new federal budget in October.

'What If I Deleted 33K Emails?': Hannity, Lanny Davis Debate Clinton Scandals

Judge Jeanine: Trump Is Right to Get Tough With 'Bully' Kim Jong Un