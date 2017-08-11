WATCH: Trump Calls Guam Gov to 'Say Hello' and Promise Full Federal Support

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain (R-Ga.) said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is "the biggest bozo" on Capitol Hill.

Cain said he respects McCain's valor in Vietnam - in which he spent several years in the infamous Hanoi Hilton - but that his legislative service leaves much to be desired.

"I respect him for his military service. But, I do not respect him for stabbing the American people in the back [on ObamaCare repeal]," Cain said.

McCain cast the deciding vote against the Senate's final iteration of ObamaCare repeal legislation, tipping the scales for the Democrats.

"John McCain is not the Senate majority leader and he consistently shows that he resents the president of the United States, Donald Trump," he said.

Cain said that McCain, as well as Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) "care more about their egos" than the will or suffering of the American people.

