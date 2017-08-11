Dana Loesch Rips Ashley Judd's Attack on Man Who Said 'Sweetheart'

A Democratic congresswoman called National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch a "domestic security threat" now that President Trump is in office.

"I'm just going to say it, "Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) wrote in a Friday tweet.

Loesch responded asking the congresswoman how much security she had.

Loesch was recently criticized by liberal journalists and activists for an NRA ad where she called on conservatives to oppose the Left with a "clinched fist of truth."

Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson stated that if he made a video like the ad he would be in jail.

The "clinched fist" phrase was very similar to imagery from the Left of a fist with the words "Resist Trump," Loesch pointed out.

