A Democratic congresswoman called National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch a "domestic security threat" now that President Trump is in office.

I'm just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can't ignore that. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

"I'm just going to say it, "Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) wrote in a Friday tweet.

Loesch responded asking the congresswoman how much security she had.

When can I expect to be arrested, @RepKathleenRice ? Do you have enough secret security to take millions of members into custody. Honest Q. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Loesch was recently criticized by liberal journalists and activists for an NRA ad where she called on conservatives to oppose the Left with a "clinched fist of truth."

Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson stated that if he made a video like the ad he would be in jail.

This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/LD65yMUMVn — deray mckesson (@deray) June 29, 2017

The "clinched fist" phrase was very similar to imagery from the Left of a fist with the words "Resist Trump," Loesch pointed out.

3. Speaking of my line "clenched fist ... of truth" please note this imagery from the left: pic.twitter.com/EjEei7fdri — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2017

