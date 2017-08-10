Author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter is none too happy with President Trump's choice in the hotly-contested Alabama Senate primary. 

Trump just announced his support for Sen. Luther Strange over Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and former state Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore. 

Brooks responded by asking the president to reconsider his choice.

Strange is seen as the establishment Republican choice, backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Trump has been steadily criticizing on Twitter for his failures on ObamaCare repeal. 

Coulter, in a series of tweets and an email to Breitbart News, called Trump's choice "completely idiotic" and questioned why he is still going along with the Republican establishment. 

"I love him, but that was completely idiotic," Coulter wrote. "What has Trump gotten from McConnell? But he's still sucking up to establishment Republicans."

Brooks was critical of Trump during the campaign, but Coulter said Trump should forget about that, as he did in the cases of Nikki Haley and Rick Perry.

In an interview last month, Brooks vowed to veto any spending bill that doesn't include funds for Trump's border wall.  

The GOP primary runoff is scheduled for next week. Strange is currently filling the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Coulter, a staunch supporter of Trump since his campaign launched, has been critical of the president in recent months over the lack of progress on the border wall. 

She has also said many Republicans despise Trump just as much as MSNBC and liberal Democrats. 

