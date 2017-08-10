Author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter is none too happy with President Trump's choice in the hotly-contested Alabama Senate primary.

Trump just announced his support for Sen. Luther Strange over Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and former state Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore.

Coulter: 'A Lot of Republicans Hate Trump Just as Much as MSNBC Does'

Ex-CIA Interrogator Blasts 'Hug a Jihadi' Idea: Imagine Rob O'Neill Armed With Cookies

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Brooks responded by asking the president to reconsider his choice.

Strange is seen as the establishment Republican choice, backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Trump has been steadily criticizing on Twitter for his failures on ObamaCare repeal.

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Coulter, in a series of tweets and an email to Breitbart News, called Trump's choice "completely idiotic" and questioned why he is still going along with the Republican establishment.

"I love him, but that was completely idiotic," Coulter wrote. "What has Trump gotten from McConnell? But he's still sucking up to establishment Republicans."

Alabamians: If you supported Trump & the issues he ran on, @RepMoBrooks is your candidate. https://t.co/AR3zwDd3S8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2017

Alabamians: All but TWO Senate Republicans oppose Trump on immigration. Vote @RepMoBrooks on Tues to make it 3. https://t.co/AR3zwDd3S8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2017

Perhaps Trump will begin to notice that whenever he pushes his agenda, he wins. When he follows McConnell/Ryan agenda, he loses. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2017

Hannity: McConnell Has Lived in the DC Swamp for 'Way Too Long'

Scaramucci: Reporter Who Got Me Fired Is 'The Linda Tripp of 2017'

Brooks was critical of Trump during the campaign, but Coulter said Trump should forget about that, as he did in the cases of Nikki Haley and Rick Perry.

In an interview last month, Brooks vowed to veto any spending bill that doesn't include funds for Trump's border wall.

The GOP primary runoff is scheduled for next week. Strange is currently filling the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Coulter, a staunch supporter of Trump since his campaign launched, has been critical of the president in recent months over the lack of progress on the border wall.

She has also said many Republicans despise Trump just as much as MSNBC and liberal Democrats.

Man Caught on Tape Allegedly Poisoning Couple's Water Jugs

Judge Nap: FBI Could Be Trying to Flip Manafort Against Trump

Boothe: 'I'm So Sick of the Criticism Over the Fire and Fury Comment'