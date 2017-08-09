Army Denies Dems' Demands to Rename 'Confederate' Streets on Historic Base

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said the "New Yorker" reporter who published an expletive-laden conversation that led to his resignation is "the Linda Tripp of 2017."

Scaramucci compared Ryan Lizza to Tripp, who recorded telephone calls between herself and Monica Lewinsky when Lewinsky was describing her relationship with President Clinton.

"Ryan Lizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself," Scaramucci said on Twitter.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Tripp, a Pentagon staffer from New Jersey, turned over tapes of her conversations with Lewinsky to independent counsel Ken Starr - unbeknownst to the White House intern.

She reportedly did so in exchange for legal immunity from prosecution in the case.

Tripp was also credited with bringing to light the infamous "blue dress" worn by Lewinsky during her affair with Clinton.

Scaramucci left the White House after Lizza published their conversation - in which the former investor used obscene terms to describe Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon.

A short time after Scaramucci's initial tweet, another Twitter user asked if he was accusing Lizza of recording him without his permission like Tripp did to Lewinsky.

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

"Yes." Scaramucci said, calling Lizza a "lowlife."

