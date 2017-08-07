Emanuel Tries to Shut Down CNN Question About Pelosi & Schumer's Leadership

In a controversial ad for the National Rifle Association (NRA), Dana Loesch ripped The New York Times for their "propaganda" and "fake news."

"We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life," Loesch said. "And we’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are, in any way, truth or fact-based journalism."

The ad sparked a serious backlash, with critics claiming it promotes violence.

One CNN analyst apparently even reported the NRA to Twitter for "hate speech."

This is the 5th "ad" from @NRATV & they are increasingly shocking and hateful, threatening Americans and institutions. I've reported them. https://t.co/qy0dcMLrti — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 4, 2017

On "The Story" tonight, Loesch said she was surprised that a promise to fact-check a media organization was interpreted by some people as a physical threat.

"The whole point of this is to show the media and announce to the media: Look, we love a free press. But free people also have the right to criticize and fact-check the press," Loesch said.

She argued that the American people are tired of bias in the media, which only exacerbates "political tribalism."

"It's not just conservatives that are affected," Loesch said. "Liberals are affected too."

Watch more above.

