On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz responded to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accusing him of being a “racist.”

Waters made the accusation on MSNBC after Dershowitz said that Washington, D.C. is an "unfavorable" locality for a grand jury for the Trump administration because it is "solidly Democratic" and has a "ethnic and racial composition" not favorable to Trump.

Dershowitz explained that every lawyer knows that when you’re selecting a jury, factors like ethnicity, race and political affiliation matter.

"If I had said that race was not a factor in the justice system, she would have called me a racist," Dershowitz said. "She tosses around that term so promiscuously that it dilutes the term. She hurts her own cause, because she's crying wolf."

He echoed remarks he made over the weekend: "Being black does not give you a license to call somebody a racist."

"Just like being Jewish doesn't give you a license to call people anti-Semites unless they actually are racists or anti-Semites," Dershowitz said, adding that he made an "utterly uncontroversial statement."

"There isn't a criminal lawyer, prosecutor or defense attorney who would disagree with the statement that Mueller got an advantage by moving the case to the District of Columbia," Dershowitz said. "He has a better chance of getting a favorable jury pool in the District of Columbia than he would in Virginia. Everybody would agree with that. It's a simple statement of fact."

