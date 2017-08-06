Florida Power Couple Divorcing Over Trump

Interrogation Expert: Look at the Pattern of White House Leaks

A lifelong Democrat who voted for President Trump in November pushed back against claims that Trump Democrats are as mythical as unicorns.

"Do you believe in mermaids, unicorns and fairies? If so, you may have taken interest in a new mythical creature that appeared during the 2016 election: the Trump Democrat," wrote Dana Millbank of the Washington Post last week.

Ohio forklift driver Geno DiFabio said he knows many fellow Democrats who turned out to vote for Trump, including many in his Democratic county.

"I was always told the Democrats' are for the working man," he said. "All of a sudden the Democrats are the party for the working man."

DiFabio slammed what he saw as Democrats' abandoning coal miners in West Virginia.

"Those people work for generations on their bellies and their backs digging coal," he said. "And when it was politically expedient for the Democrats to throw them away, they vilified them."

President Trump invited DiFabio up on stage at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio last month.

"With everything against him, he's still doing what he set out to do," DiFabio said.

Dershowitz: Being Black Doesn't Give You a License to Call People Racist

Australian Cafe Charges 'Man Tax'