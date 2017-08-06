Florida Power Couple Divorcing Over Trump

Watters Asks About Immigration at Statue of Liberty

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz had some strong words for Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who accused him of being a racist.

"Being black doesn't give you a license to call people racist any more than being Jewish gives you a license to call people anti-Semitic," the lifelong Democrat told host Abby Huntsman.

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury for the investigation into the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia.

Dershowitz noted that moving the grand jury from Virginia to District of Columbia was good for those who oppose the president.

"[Washington] has an ethnic and racial composition that would be somewhat less favorable to Donald Trump," Derhsowtiz said.

Congresswoman Waters attacked Dershowitz over his statement, calling it "absolutely racist."

"We will not stand for it," she said on MSNBC.

"Race matters," Dershowitz pushed back. "She ought to be ashamed of herself."

"Any experienced lawyer understands that both prosecutors and defense attorneys look at factors like ethnicity, race, political affiliation when they decide what venue is best for their case," he stated.

"Race and ethnicity is part of everyone's life experience, and Maxine Waters more than anyone ought to know that," he concluded.

Florida Power Couple Divorcing Over Trump

Mark Steyn: Democrats Deliver on Their Agenda, Republicans Don't