Watters Asks About Immigration at Statue of Liberty

Mark Steyn: Democrats Deliver on Their Agenda, Republicans Don't

Lynn Aronberg said she filed for divorce from her husband, Democratic Florida state attorney Dave Aronberg after their difference of opinion over President Trump drove them apart.

Aronberg told host Jesse Watters the situation came to a head in February after the president was in office only a month.

"The conflict was too much," Aronberg said. "It was basically the straw that broke the camel's back."

The "backlash he was getting from his far left base" for her Republican political views eventually poisoned the marriage, Aronberg said.

She recalled during some of her visits to Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's Florida summer home, her husband's supporters would be "outside marching and rioting."

The divorcee even told the judge for the divorce case that the split was over President Trump.

Maxine Waters Applauds Anti-Trump Leaks on 'The View'

Dinesh D'Souza: Antifa Protesters Are Closest Thing Today to Nazi Brownshirts