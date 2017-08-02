CT Residents Get Hate Mail for Flying American Flags

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that some in the mainstream media are doing the American people a disservice by focusing on Russia and White House staffing changes, as opposed to health care, jobs and the economy.

On "Hannity" tonight, Sanders lamented that White House press briefings are attended by so many reporters who refuse to ask the important questions that Americans actually care about.

"That's one of the reasons you've seen us sometimes fight back a little bit stronger, because it's important for us to get the message out there," Sanders said. "But it's also important for us to push back on some of the ridiculous bias that we get from the media."

She suggested that some in the press are "incredibly obsessed" with alleged Russian interference in the presidential election because they're trying to justify the past 11 months they've wasted on the story.

"They know that there's nothing there. I think that they see that day after day after day," Sanders said. "They ought to be focused on the things that the administration is actually doing."

She pointed out that the DOW has hit 22,000, unemployment is at the lowest it's been in 16 years and the economy is on the right track.

"They should be celebrating that. They should be talking about the successes of this president," Sanders said. "And they refuse to do so because they were wrong in November, and they've been wrong every day since."

"I think most Americans are certainly smart enough to figure it out," Sanders added. "And I think that's the reason that Donald Trump's sitting in the White House."

