A new report found that former Vice President Al Gore’s estate near Nashville, Tennessee, used more than 21 times more energy than the average U.S. household over the past year.

The report by the National Center for Public Policy Research, citing the public electric company that powers Gore’s home, found that the 10,070-square-foot mansion used 230,889 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity during the past 12 months.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average American house uses less than 11,000 kilowatt hours annually.

Gore just released his new documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” the sequel to his Academy Award-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” Both films warn of the threat of climate change and the need to invest in renewable energy.

Drew Johnson, the author of the report, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and explained that he said "at least" 21 times because he only looked at the energy consumption at Gore's Nashville home, not his other two houses.

"It makes you wonder if he believes what he's actually saying," Johnson said. "Here's a guy who's basically exploited concerns about the environment to make $300 million dollars and win the Nobel Prize. It makes you wonder what his real agenda is."

He said that Gore may portray himself a "religious prophet" for environmentalism, but he doesn't walk the walk.

"This is a guy who won't take the steps in his own life to reduce his own energy consumption," Johnson said.

