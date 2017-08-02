The Republican National Committee is touting some big fundraising numbers bolstered by President Trump's appeal with his base, including small donors.

The $75 million-plus brought in by the party in the first six months of this year is more than double the amount that Democrats raised during Barack Obama's first six months, ABC reported.

"Our base loves the president," RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said this morning.

McDaniel told Bill Hemmer that Republican voters want Congress to support the president's agenda and voters backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them.

She said Trump's persistence on replacing ObamaCare is an example of Trump showing that he'll fight for those who support him.

"Why should Washington give up on health care relief when Americans are still hurting," she asked.

McDaniel said Trump is fulfilling what he promised on jobs and the economy. But she said Republicans will have a tough time making the case to voters if Congress cannot pass Trump's agenda items.

Trump attended a fundraiser in late June near the White House at the Trump International Hotel, raking in $10 million for his re-election coffers and GOP candidates.

Earlier this week, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) called for conservatives to push back harder against the president and fight for conservative principles, especially free trade.

