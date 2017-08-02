CT Residents Get Hate Mail for Flying American Flags

On "The Fox News Specialists" tonight, Eric Bolling called out the conservatives who are opposing President Trump and his agenda.

He pointed out that Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) - who is up for reelection in 2018 - is writing an anti-Trump book.

He noted that Flake's fellow Arizona senator, John McCain, has also been outspoken in his criticism of the president.

As for Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), he's delivering his own brand of Russia-related "anti-Trump venom," Bolling said, adding that Graham is up for reelection in 2020.

Bolling said that attacking Trump might not be the best campaign strategy, because once you get out of the swamps of Washington, D.C. and New York City, you see that the American people love Trump.

"The DOW is 22,000, a record 153 million Americans are employed, Neil Gorsuch is on the high court and illegal immigration is falling like a rock," Bolling said. "Tough to run against that."

He said that "real conservatives" want the country to prosper, while many establishment Republicans' egos are too bloated to admit the president is succeeding.

He suggested that the Republican Party might be better off without these "bad hombres," and it might be time to "repeal and replace" them in Congress.

"Let's make RINOs an endangered political species," he concluded

