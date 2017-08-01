'Is This a Parody Segment?': Tucker Debates 'Calexit' Supporter Who Calls CA 'Not the US'
Greg Gutfeld discussed the case of a 20-time deportee who is now accused of assaulting at least one person in Oregon.
Illegal immigrant Sergio Martinez was arrested on several charges in Portland - which is a sanctuary city.
"Do you ever wonder how the victims feel about that label: Sanctuary city?" Gutfeld asked.
"Who is the 'sanctuary' for?" he asked. "Give something a cozy title, you can get away with anything."
Gutfeld said the term sanctuary city sounds like a good thing, but like many other terms is a misnomer like "road apples" - horse droppings.
He said the policies put forth by the "sanctuary city" of Portland allowed Martinez the "space" to allegedly commit the assault.
"That's what I would call 'sanctuary rape'," he said. "Portland didn't do the rapes, it just gave the rapist the space to rape."
