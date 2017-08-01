Huckabee Sanders Rips Into Media: 'You Want to Create a Narrative That Doesn't Exist'

A Chicago Cubs fan who was caught on tape being confronted by a nacho-clutching New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) challenged him to a "combat-style fight."

According to KYW, a mixed-martial-arts organization has agreed to set up a fight between Brad Joseph and Christie.

Christie defended the confrontation, saying that he considered his actions "very mellow" after Joseph allegedly swore at him and "said some really awful things with lots of children sitting around."

"I've always said this, whether its been at my town meetings or any place else, if you give it, you're going to get it back," he said.

In video of the interaction, Christie can be seen holding his nachos close to his chest, and leaning in to call Joseph "a real big shot."

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Joseph said "Tuff N Uff," an MMA group, can hold an event sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission, using any fight "rules" the governor wants- may they be wrestling, boxing, freestyle or otherwise.

"I regret shouting "you suck" at Christie. So, Chris, if you're reading this, I'm sorry. I didn't have much time to think of anything to say and I wanted to express my displeasure with you," he said, adding that he is a supporter of President Trump.

The governor was in Milwaukee for the Brewers-Cubs game to visit his son, Andrew Christie, who works for the team.

Joseph added that he doesn't regret calling Christie a hypocrite, saying the governor has a penchant for confrontational behavior.

Memorably, before Hurricane Irene hit the Jersey Shore, Christie held a press conference to tell Asbury Park, N.J. sunbathers to "get the hell off the beach."

He also labeled a radio show caller from a liberal township a "Communist from Montclair" for razzing him about his own sunbathing during a state government shutdown.

