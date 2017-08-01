Bush Speechwriter: Trump Should Use 'Bully Pulpit' to Push Agenda Forward

Tucker Carlson reported that the United States may lose a star on its flag for the first time ever, if "Calexit" becomes reality.

Carlson said the Calexit movement wants California to become an independent country through a ballot initiative in 2018 that would require 585,000 signatures to get started.

Shankar Singam, a supporter of Calexit and vice president of the California Freedom Coalition, told Carlson such a split does not have to be "hostile."

Carlson noted South Carolina split from the Union in the 1860s, only to reenter it after the Civil War was won by the Grand Army of the Republic.

"Do you fully comprehend the implications of this?" Carlson asked. "Why would the rest of us Americans let California go without a war?"

"I don't know if this a parody segment." he said. "You just said you're happy to be exporting the middle class of your state."

Shankar said the Golden State is a "dominant... economic powerhouse" and the fifth-largest economy in the world.

He said that critics of the state often dismiss it as a haven for snowflakes and hippies, appearing to insinuate it wouldn't be missed in the Union.

"This is California. We're not the United States," Shankar said. "We disregard what the United States thinks, or even their laws."

Carlson also asked what the U.S. should do with thousands of troops on bases like Camp Pendleton that would be then considered foreign soil.

Shankar said the nation of California should charge a fee to keep U.S. troops there, comparing the relationship to the one we have with Landstuhl in Germany.

