A professor who has taught classes on Beyonce and was once ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation for his political rhetoric said he wished that someone would shoot President Trump.

"Trump is a f***ing joke. This is all a sham," women's studies professor Kevin Allred tweeted, according to the Washington Times.

"I wish someone would just shoot him outright," he reportedly wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Over the weekend, Allred - who the College Fix said teaches at Montclair State University in New Jersey - also retweeted the infamous image of Kathy Griffin holding the president's head.

Allred later clarified his tweet, saying that wishing death on the president is different than making a threat on his life.

saying you wish donald trump was dead is different than making a direct threat against him. just saying... — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

Over the weekend, Allred unleashed a series of tweets slamming the administration, including one labeling Trump "a traitor and a terrorist."

Donald Trump is a traitor and a terrorist. Happy Saturday! — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

He also made several references to cleansing his timeline of "Trump fans," at one point using a GIF of a flag burning to do so.

gotta smudge the TL again: pic.twitter.com/81qWZW6DEv — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 31, 2017

When Allred taught at Rutgers University, campus police sent him to New York City for a psychiatric evaluation after students "felt threatened" by him following Trump's election.

yesterday, "the president" basically told cops to murder more people and today he's threatening the senate on twitter. cool. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

Allred reportedly lectured about flag burning and against white people, NJ.com reported at the time.

His class on Beyonce mixed the singer's lyrics with the writings of historic African-Americans like abolitionist Sojourner Truth.

Montclair State removed Allred's name from their website after his employment was reported, according to the College Fix.

