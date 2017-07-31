Hunting MS-13: Tucker Visits El Salvador, Talks to Assassin, Visits Prison

Eric Trump said the mainstream media is engaged in a "race to the bottom these days" when it comes to covering his father and the rest of the news of the day.

"The media has really gone to shambles," Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said. "They would rather focus on Russia. They would rather focus on these nonsense stories than real news that people care about."

"It’s a sad thing for democracy, it’s a sad thing for the morality of the country. It’s really a race to the bottom with the media these days," he said.

Trump added that Republicans need to get in line behind the president, saying he is carrying the "weight" of GOP policies on his back.

"My father has the voice of the country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn't they get in line?" he asked.

Trump also heaped praise on newly-minted Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly.

