Author Ann Coulter called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be moved to the Department of Homeland Security, and for Sessions' deputy to be fired.

Coulter said it was not Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation that led to Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel.

She said it was President Trump's firing of James Comey and his statements to NBC News' Lester Holt linking the firing to the Russia allegations that precipitated Mueller's appointment.

"Move Sessions over to Homeland [Security]. Appoint someone else to A.G., and fire Rod Rosenstein," Coulter said.

The DHS spot is currently vacant, as Gen. John Kelly has become White House Chief of Staff.

Coulter said Rosenstein, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland, is simply an "RNC lawyer" and not someone in Trump's political orbit.

Her recommendation came following news that the House Judiciary Committee called for a second special counsel to be appointed- to probe Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Loretta Lynch.

