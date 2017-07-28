Oliver North: MS-13 Gang Is ISIS of the Western Hemisphere

Tucker Carlson sparred a member of an immigration advocacy group over his decision to join 500 others to protest President Trump's anti-gang speech.

Daniel Altschuler, of "Make the Road New York," said he was one of 500 people "rejecting the use of a local tragedy to score points in his broader anti-immigrant agenda."

Trump spoke in Suffolk County, N.Y. about the dangers of MS-13, a violent Salvadoran gang that has killed dozens in that area.

Altschuler said Trump's use of anti-gang rhetoric was a pretext to repeat the sentiments he expressed in the speech he made to kick off his campaign.

He said that in the 2015 Trump Tower address, the president called immigrants "criminals and rapists."

"We have to understand this in the context of villifying and criminalizing all immigrants," he said.

"Spare me the dumb rhetoric," Tucker Carlson responded. "What's wrong with going after MS-13?"

Altschuler said immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native citizens.

Carlson replied that if Altschuler cared about the immigrant community, he would recognize that MS-13 "preys upon immigrants" by extorting or murdering them.

Responding to a later question, Altschuler said Trump is more dangerous to the immigrant community than MS-13.

"That's grotesque," Carlson said. "You don't actually know anything."

