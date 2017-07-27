In a lively faceoff over President Trump's ban on transgender service members, Tucker Carlson took on Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney.

He accused Maloney and others "idealogues" on the left of claiming anyone who disagrees with their point of view is a bigot.

Trump touched off a controversy early Wednesday when he issued a series of tweets to announce the policy shift.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," he wrote.

The announcement drew a harsh rebuke from the left and from LGBT advocates, including Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican.

Rep. Maloney (D-NY) echoed Jenner's sentiments, calling out the story of Kristin Beck, a veteran of Seal Team 6 who transitioned after serving in combat.

A Rand Corporation study in 2016 estimated there were 1,320 to 6,630 active-duty transgender service members.

"She made our country safer. That's the person we're gonna remove from military service," said Maloney.

Carlson noted that Beck transitioned after she served, but Maloney said the only reason not to allow transgender service members is "prejudice."

He said thousands of transgender soldiers are serving honorably and an entire group of Americans cannot be excluded.

Carlson accused Maloney of "blowing off" real questions about the issue in favor of calling anyone who disagrees a bigot.

The congressman then accused Carlson of attacking a Navy SEAL.

"You know what you are. You are an extremist posing as a rational person," said Carlson, noting some in the Pentagon disagree with Maloney but won't say it publicly because it's not politically correct.

"I'm asking honest questions and you're throwing dumb propaganda in my face and calling me a bigot."

